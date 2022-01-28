How 'Jeopardy' contestant Amy Schneider plans to spend her $1.4 million winnings

"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider's historic 40-game hot streak finally came to an end on Wednesday, when she lost after amassing a total of $1,382,800 in winnings.

Though the Oakland, California-based software engineering manager will ultimately take home much less than that — CNBC estimates that between federal and state taxes she'll net around $755,000 — she still has a healthy chunk of change to spend. And Schneider has a few ideas for her winnings.

A day after her final episode aired, the gameshow champ told Extra TV she plans to travel and save up for a house. Her winnings could go a long way toward a down payment on a home if she stays in Oakland, where the typical home cost is $953,536, according to Zillow.

"We're gonna go to Ireland and go on a little bit of a shopping spree, get some designer clothes, and things like that," she said.

Schneider is the first woman to win $1 million on the game show, and her 40 wins are second only to Ken Jennings' 74 in terms of consecutive games won in the show's 38-season history.

The 42-year-old told the New York Times that by the time she was done filming, she had used all of her paid time off and taken some unpaid days to keep competing. She also said she took a demotion.

Luckily, she said on Twitter that as of Thursday, her "Jeopardy!" earnings had been paid out. And she's not just benefitting from the money: She's received some free clothing and hair styling, and a sweet treat or two.

"Nutella sent me some Nutella," she told Extra.

