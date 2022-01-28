Prince Andrew gives up St. Andrews golf club membership amid Jeffrey Epstein victim sex lawsuit

Prince Andrew tees off at the 18th hole at St. Andrews in Scotland, October, 1994.

Prince Andrew has said goodbye to St. Andrews.

Prince Andrew has given up an honorary membership in Britain's most renowned golf club in the latest blow to what is left of the royal family member's prestige as he fights a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing an underage victim of notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

"I can confirm that the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his honorary membership," a spokesman for the club said in a statement Friday.

"We respect and appreciate his decision."

Andrew's move to leave the 268-year-old club comes two weeks after his mother Queen Elizabeth II of Britain stripped him of his military titles and positions at charities as a result of the Epstein scandal, which has plagued him for years.