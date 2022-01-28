Malaysia is taking steps to control rising food prices amid inflationary pressures, says minister

Malaysia is facing inflationary pressures and the government is putting in place targeted measures to control rising food prices, the country's domestic trade and consumer affairs minister told CNBC.

Given the global trend, "we are going to be affected by inflation," Alexander Nanta Linggi, told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

Malaysia's consumer price index rose 3.2% in December 2021 compared to a year earlier, mainly due to increasing food and fuel prices, according to government data released last week.

"National inflation for the period January to December 2021 showed a significant increase of 2.5 per cent as compared to a negative 1.2 per cent for the same period in 2020," according to a statement by the department of statistics.

To ease the inflationary price pressures, the government has taken steps to stabilize prices on "what we consider as crucial food items" such as rice and meat, said the minister.

"By way of subsidies and by way of other assistance," the government has made sure that people "can buy food items and essentials at the prices that they can afford," he added.

Last week, Malaysia announced it will set aside 680 million Malaysian ringgit ($162 million) to ensure the price stabilization for essential goods, according to media reports.

Linggi said the pandemic has fueled the country's inflation problems.

"We had Covid the last two years, like everyone else in the world — and that too has disrupted food supply chains," said the minister, adding it led to disruptions in the production processing process.

As a result, the cost of production, especially on chicken farmers, "increased tremendously," he pointed out.