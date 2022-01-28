CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley's commodities chief sees oil prices hitting $100 per barrel this year

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProMohamed El-Erian says Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to address inflation concerns
Krystal Hur
CNBC ProTom Lee says this pullback is a really attractive buying opportunity for 2022
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProValue manager Bill Nygren says Netflix is a smart buy despite subscriber slowdown
Jesse Pound
Read More