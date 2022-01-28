CNBC Pro

S&P 500 heads for one of the worst Januarys on record. What it means for the rest of the year

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProNed Davis Research says the global bull market 'remains intact' despite sell-off
Jeff Cox7 min ago
watch now
VIDEO03:36
CNBC ProApple delivered a strong beat despite chip shortages and supply chain issues: Analyst
CNBC ProJPMorgan: These Asian stocks are superior to their peers when it comes to ESG
Zavier Ong
Read More