CNBC survey: Student loan holders are more likely to be women and people of color

There are few things more American adults have in common than student debt. Most recent estimates suggest that more than 45 million Americans collectively owe over $1.7 trillion in student debt.

This diverse population of student debt holders includes senior citizens and teenagers; high-earning professionals and low-income laborers; Republicans and Democrats. Still, there are some groups that are disproportionately impacted by student debt — especially women and people of color.

"$1.7 trillion, is close to 9% of the GDP of the entire country. That's huge! That's significant! And it really touches every American's life in some way," says Nicole Smith, chief economist at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. "But their long-term experience really depends on socioeconomic status. And it's highly correlated with race, and it's highly correlated with wealth, and whether you come from a high-income or low-income family."

According to CNBC + Acorn's recently released Invest in You Student Loan Survey conducted by Momentive, 68% of U.S. adults have debt, 15% have federal student loan debt, and women and people of color are disproportionately represented in these groups. Momentive surveyed 5,162 American adults between Jan 10 and Jan 13 online to get a better picture of the communities most impacted by student debt.

More from Invest in You:

Majority of borrowers say taking on federal student loan debt is not worth it, survey finds

Most Americans want Biden to prioritize student loan forgiveness, survey says

81% of adults with student loans say they've had to delay key life milestones

"Reflecting historical access to capital, more people of color and women have federal student loan debt," explain Momentive researchers. About 24% of Black adults say they have federal student loan debt, compared to 15% of Hispanic, 14% of White, and 11% of Asian adults.

Women (19%) are also more likely than men (11%) to have student loan debt, and this trend can be seen across races. In fact, the survey results suggest that 11% of white men, 17% of white women, 15% of Black men, 31% of Black women, 10% of Hispanic men and 19% of Hispanic women have student debt.