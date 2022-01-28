CNBC Pro

These are the top performing stocks and ETFs in a historically bad January

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese stock ‘babies’ have been thrown out with the ‘bathwater’ and could be buys in the correction
Maggie Fitzgerald21 min ago
CNBC ProOne positive trend emerges from rough earnings season so far: Dividend investing is back
Bob Pisani
CNBC ProThis Goldman pricing-power portfolio could win if inflation stays high
Tanaya Macheel
Read More