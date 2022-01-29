Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is reportedly retiring after 22 NFL seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the sport after 22 seasons, ESPN reported Saturday.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has been widely expected to announce a decision for the upcoming season in the coming weeks.

Brady's decision to retire had been based on several factors, including his family and health, ESPN reported, citing unnamed sources.

Read the full report from ESPN.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.