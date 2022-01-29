CNBC Pro

Some of the biggest names in investing see inflation as a real threat to markets

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Pros bet big on Tesla, Apple and Visa as they help boost the markets
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:56
CNBC ProTesla, Apple, and Robinhood are some of today's picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 28
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProTD Ameritrade's retail investors are buying these two tech giants during the market volatility
Krystal Hur
Read More