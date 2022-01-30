CNBC Pro

An inflation-fighting Fed is a new experience for most investors. Here's how to play it

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese stock ‘babies’ have been thrown out with the ‘bathwater’ and could be buys in the correction
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProThese are the top performing stocks and ETFs in a historically bad January
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProOne positive trend emerges from rough earnings season so far: Dividend investing is back
Bob Pisani
Read More