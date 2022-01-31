Japan stocks set for lower start; mainland China, South Korea markets closed for Lunar New Year eve

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to open lower on the final trading day of January, with markets in mainland China and South Korea closed for the Lunar New Year eve.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,720 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,670. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,717.34.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.79% in morning trade.

Regionally, markets in Hong Kong and Singapore are also set to close early on Monday ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.