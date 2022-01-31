Atlanta DA asks FBI for security assessment after Trump calls for protests over probe into Georgia election meddling

Atlanta's top prosecutor asked the FBI to conduct a security assessment and provide protection for a courthouse and government center a day after former President Donald Trump called on supporters to hold "the biggest protests we've ever had" in places where he is being investigated.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating Trump for possible criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election contest, said in a letter to the FBI that "security concerns were escalated this weekend by the rhetoric of former President Trump." The reality TV star-turned-politician spoke at a rally Saturday in Conroe, Texas.

"We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," Willis wrote in her letter Sunday to the special agent in charge of the FBI's Atlanta field office.

On Jan. 6 that year, a mob of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol and disrupted a joint session of Congress that was in the process of confirming that President Joe Biden had won the 2020 election, despite Trump's false claims to the contrary.

Willis in her letter cited the fact that Trump said that if he runs for president in 2024 and is elected he may pardon rioters for Jan. 6 crimes "because they are being treated so unfairly."