China and Japan are Citi's top picks for Asia markets

Asian markets are well placed compared to the U.S., and Japan and China are the top picks, according to an investment strategist from Citi Private Bank.

Inflation is milder compared to the U.S. and central bankers in Asia are not as nervous as the Federal Reserve, said Ken Peng, head of the bank's Asia Investment Strategy.

Citi recently added its asset allocation to Japan and China, Peng told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

"These two are our top picks for the region," he said.

Japan is the "cheapest among developed markets" and is below its own historical averages, said Peng.

Earnings growth in Japan is "fairly robust," and price-to-earnings ratios are coming down because prices have slipped and earnings have risen, he said.

It is also a "mild positive" that the yen could weaken as the yield gap between the U.S. and Japan widens, he said. A weaker currency is good for exports, as it makes products sold overseas cheaper and therefore more competitive.