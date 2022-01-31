Spotify faces its Facebook moment as musicians boycott platform over Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 on Jul. 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spotify has found itself in hot water over concerns that its popular podcast star Joe Rogan is spreading coronavirus misinformation, in a controversy that echoes the crises faced by Facebook and other social media giants in recent years.

The music streaming platform is being boycotted by legendary musicians such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who have slammed its decision to continue hosting Rogan's popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rogan has sparked controversy with accusations that he is repeatedly spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19, and for promoting the use of ivermectin — an anti-parasitic drug used mainly on animals — to treat coronavirus symptoms, despite warnings that there's no proof it can be effective at treating Covid.

In December, 270 science and health professionals wrote an open letter accusing Spotify of enabling Covid misinformation and calling for the company to introduce measures to address false or misleading claims about the virus.

On Saturday, Nils Lofgren, guitarist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, joined the chorus of musicians pulling their music from Spotify over the Rogan controversy.

Spotify on Sunday said it would add disclaimers to any podcast episodes that include discussion about Covid, and direct users to public health sites for more information. CEO Daniel Ek said the platform didn't want to "take on the position of being content censor," but would ensure there are consequences for creators who break its rules.

Rogan himself responded to the controversy late Sunday. In an Instagram post, he criticized news outlets for creating a "distorted perception of what I do," and defended his decision to interview Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who was banned from Twitter for spreading Covid misinformation.

He apologized to Spotify, Young and Mitchell, pledging to "do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives."

"If I p----d you off, I'm sorry," he said.