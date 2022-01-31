SoftBank-backed Cybereason reportedly files confidential paperwork to go public

Cybereason, a security software vendor backed by SoftBank and Alphabet's Google cloud unit, has confidentially filed for a stock market listing in the U.S. at a reported $5 billion valuation, according to Reuters.

The company ranked No. 32 on last year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Co-founder and CEO Lior Div started Cybereason in Israel in 2012, before moving the company to Boston two years later. It's become one of the fastest-growing players in the burgeoning market of endpoint protection, which involves securing large corporate and government networks and their many devices from the advanced hacking tools and techniques that are proliferating across the globe.

The company's technology has uncovered schemes in recent years, including one in which the perpetrator made off with large amounts of personal and corporate data from over a dozen global telecommunications companies. Cybereason found links between the attack and previous Chinese cyber espionage campaigns.