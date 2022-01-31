UAE forces say they intercepted Houthi missile strike, the third attack this month

Houthi supporters hold up rifles as they rally to protest the killing of Saleh al-Samad, a senior Houthi official, by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Hodeidah, Yemen April 25, 2018.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says it has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile that was fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels over an uninhabited area.

The UAE's Ministry of Defense said Monday morning's attack did not cause any losses, and the country's civil aviation authority added that civil air operations are now back to normal.

"There were no casualties resulting from the attack and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas," the defense ministry said in a statement.

It added: "The UAE air defence forces and the Coalition Command had succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites."

The ministry pledged its "full readiness to deal with any threats," and that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks."