Wage growth may be slowing from 'breakneck' pace

A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on Dec. 3, 2021 in Miami.

The rapid pace of pay increases that characterized the labor market for much of last year is showing signs of slowing down.

Wage growth among private-sector jobs slowed to 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 1.4% in the previous quarter, according to U.S. Department of Labor data issued Friday.

That pace is still above normal; it translates to a roughly 5% annual raise for workers compared to the pre-pandemic trend of around 3%, according to Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab.

The deceleration suggests businesses are starting to have an easier time finding workers — and therefore may not feel the need to bid up wages as rapidly to attract talent in 2022.

"The Q4 data hints at a slowdown," Bunker said. "In combination with other data, it suggests the breakneck speed of wage growth we saw in summer and early fall may not be the pace we see moving forward."

"Slowing down from 120 miles per hour to 90 miles per hour is slowing down," he added. "But you're still hitting 90, which is pretty quick."