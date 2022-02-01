CNBC Pro

Google's profits are so high that Alphabet can afford to play around in Web3 and the metaverse

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Ari Levy@levynews
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProEarnings playbook: An investor's guide to reports from Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and more
Sara Salinas
CNBC ProAnalysts are raving about these 'incredibly attractive' stocks ahead of earnings
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProWhat investors need to know about how iPhone release dates affect Apple's sales
Kif Leswing
Read More