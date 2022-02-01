Faces of change: How the Greenwood Project is removing barriers to careers in finance

To celebrate Black History during February, CNBC + Acorns Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. is spotlighting everyday Americans who are investing in neighborhoods, schools and small businesses to create brighter financial futures.

During January, CNBC asked readers to nominate individuals in their communities making groundbreaking changes.

To kick off our series, CNBC highlights the husband and wife duo behind the nonprofit the Greenwood Project, Bevon and Elois Joseph. The name honors the historically prosperous Greenwood community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as "Black Wall Street." On May 31, 1921, a mob of white residents destroyed Greenwood and murdered over 300 Black residents.

Bevon Joseph calls the Greenwood Project an overnight success — 20 years in the making. With over 40 years of combined experience in the financial services industry, throughout their careers Elois and Bevon all too often noticed the lack of diversity.

"I looked around the room, and not many people looked like me," says Bevon.

As his career progressed, the lack of diversity worsened, he says, and that is an environment which discourages minorities from seeking a career in financial services.

They started the Greenwood Project — which creates career pathways for Black and Latino students in the financial services industry — in 2015, in Elois's native Chicago after Bevon left his job as the CTO of a hedge fund.

Many of their students don't grow up talking about Wall Street at their dinner table, according to Bevon. Their motto is, "You can't be, what you can't see."