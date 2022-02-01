Pfizer starts submitting data for FDA emergency approval of vaccine for kids under 5

A student gets help with his mask from transitional kindergarten teacher Annette Cuccarese during the first day of classes at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, CA on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday started submitting data for the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency approval for kids under 5 to receive their vaccine.

The companies said the FDA requested that they start submitting data for the authorization of the first two doses of what will eventually be a three-dose vaccine for children six months through 4 years of age. Pfizer and BioNTech said data on the third dose will be completed and submitted to the FDA in the coming months.

Pfizer and BioNTech started submitting their application for emergency approval in response to the "urgent public health need" of younger children as the omicron variant has resulted in a spike in hospitalizations in this age group.

"As hospitalizations of children under 5 due to COVID-19 have soared, our mutual goal with the FDA is to prepare for future variant surges and provide parents with an option to help protect their children from this virus," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in a statement.

Bourla said kids under 5 will ultimately need a third dose to have the best protection against omicron and future Covid variants. By getting the first two-doses FDA authorized, parents can start getting their kids vaccinated while they wait for the third dose, Bourla said. Pfizer and BioNTech expect to complete their application for emergency approval of the first two-doses in the coming days.

Toddlers and kids under 5 years old are the last age group left that is not eligible for vaccination. The FDA is expected to fast track the approval process for 6-month to 4-year-olds like it has for other age groups. Once approved, pediatricians will be able to administer shots within a matter of days.

Parents are anxiously awaiting the vaccine for younger children as the omicron variant sweeps across the nation, causing an unprecedented wave of infection over the past month.

Although children are at much lower risk of developing severe illness from Covid compared to adults, their hospitalizations with the virus have increased during the recent surge of infections, raising concerns about the long-term implications for kids' health.

"Sadly, we are seeing the rates of hospitalizations increasing for children zero to 4, children who are not yet currently eligible for Covid-19 vaccination," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters in January.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said last month that he hoped the FDA would authorize the vaccine for kids sometime in February. Fauci said at the time that younger children would likely need a three-dose vaccine.