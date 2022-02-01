CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Goldman Sachs, Spotify, Chipotle, Amazon & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPiper Sandler says Goldman Sachs, Bank of America are top bank stocks after fourth-quarter earnings
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProStifel names Snap a top pick in digital advertising, projects that stock can rebound 38%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman recommends energy stocks to ride oil gain, hedge inflation risk
Pippa Stevens
Read More