Surprise tax bills can be a 'tough pill to swallow.' Why it's smart to adjust your withholdings early

Getting married, having a baby, changing jobs and unemployment may affect your taxes, and it's better to adjust withholdings early, financial experts say.

The IRS expects a slice of every dollar you earn — taken from your paycheck, withheld from other income or sent quarterly. While overpaying may spark a refund, not paying enough triggers a bill.

And the beginning of the year, particularly after filing your taxes, is a prime opportunity to review your current withholdings, said Or Pikary, a CPA and tax advisor at Mazars, a tax advisory firm in Los Angeles.

"It's a tougher pill to swallow at the end of the year when you have a lot more due," he said.

When starting a new job, you typically complete Form W-4, dictating how much your employer needs to withhold from each paycheck for federal taxes. Many wrongly assume it's a one-time activity.

Nearly 45% of tax-filing Americans don't know when they last updated their withholdings, according to a survey from the American Institute of CPAs.

That may be a problem since many things can affect how much you need to withhold every year, tax experts say.

"If certain changes or life events happen throughout the year, it's up to you to let your employer know about adjusting your tax withholding," said certified financial planner Philip Herzberg, lead financial advisor at Team Hewins in Miami.

Top reasons to adjust your withholding: 1. Tax law changes 2. Lifestyle changes like marriage, divorce or children 3. New jobs, side gigs or unemployment 4. Tax deductions and credits shifts

Some of the most common reasons may include family changes such as marriage, divorce or having children. While tying the knot may shift your filing status, children may add a "new set of game-changing tax breaks," he said.

Other lifestyle changes, like buying a home, may adjust your situation if you itemize deductions, since you may be able to claim a write-off for mortgage interest, possibly resulting in a lower bill.

However, starting a side business or a second job may lead to higher levies, Herzberg said, and you may consider increasing the withholding at your primary job to cover the difference.

You can double-check your withholding with the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator, but it may be better to run projections with an advisor for complex situations.