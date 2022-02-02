New Yorker who dressed as a caveman during Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty to felony charge

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is identified in his arrest warrant, walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. Federal agents arrested Mostofsky, the son of a New York judge, on charges that he was among the protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

A Brooklyn man who clashed with police, snatched officers' gear and broke into the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot — all while dressed as a caveman — pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

The man, 35-year-old Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York judge, also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of stealing government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building, the Justice Department said in a press release.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years behind bars and a hefty fine for the felony charge alone, the DOJ said, though his final sentence may be lower.

Hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, forcing lawmakers to flee their chambers and temporarily blocking the process of transferring power to President Joe Biden, who won the 2020 presidential election. Many of the rioters were spurred by Trump's false assertion that the election had been stolen from him through widespread fraud.

On the day of the attack, Mostofsky had traveled by bus to Capitol Hill from New York City and had posted "DC bound stopthesteal" en route, according to a DOJ court filing stating his offense.