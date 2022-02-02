CNBC Pro

The 'FAANG' trade is back, as group gets boost from Alphabet to lead market comeback

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese stocks are oversold into what could be good earnings reports, Barclays says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says these stocks are the best way to play China's $8 trillion metaverse opportunity
Arjun Kharpal
CNBC ProThese casualties of the meme-stock bust could be due for a bounce, Evercore ISI says
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More