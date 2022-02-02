CNBC Pro

BTIG downgrades PayPal after disappointing guidance, says stock is now a 'show me' story

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades Under Armour to overweight, forecasts stock can rebound over 25%
Jesse Pound36 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman downgrades Starbucks to neutral as rising costs could hold back stock
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProThese are JPMorgan's top stocks for February
Jesse Pound
Read More