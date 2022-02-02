Cramer's lightning round: We're being harsh on companies that went public via SPAC

Boxed: "We are being very harsh on companies that came public via SPAC, even ones we like, so I'm just going to have to say I'm withholding."

Graphic Packaging: "I happen to like the packaging business. It's where I'm from, and they make noncyclical packaging, which is really pretty good."

