European markets head for higher open amid global gains

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid positive momentum in global markets.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 58 points higher at 7,580, Germany's DAX 114 points higher at 15,695, France's CAC 40 up 51 points at 7,135 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 150 points at 27,306, according to data from IG.
The higher open forecast for European markets comes amid gains elsewhere this week. In the U.S. on Tuesday, the major averages rose for a third day as stocks attempted a comeback from their tumultuous January, the S&P 500's worst month since March 2020.
U.S. stock futures were mostly higher overnight ahead of the release of private payroll data on Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 200,000 private jobs were added in January, down from December's growth of 807,000 private payrolls, according to ADP.
Meanwhile in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, shares rose in Wednesday trade although markets in mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.
On Tuesday, European markets had a spring in their step during the first trading session of February but the pan-European Stoxx 600 index still closed out its worst month since October 2020 as investors reassessed their allocations amid fears over higher interest rates.
Investors in Europe are also keeping an eye on tensions between Russia and Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the West had ignored Moscow's security concerns over Ukraine and NATO.
"It's already clear now ... that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored," Putin said at a press conference Tuesday, according to a Reuters translation. Separately, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv on Tuesday.
Earnings come from TeamViewer, Ferrari, Santander, Julius Baer, Glencore, Novartis and Vodafone. Data releases include flash euro zone inflation figures for January.
— CNBC's Eustance Huang and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this market report.