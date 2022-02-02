European markets head for higher open amid global gains

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid positive momentum in global markets.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 58 points higher at 7,580, Germany's DAX 114 points higher at 15,695, France's CAC 40 up 51 points at 7,135 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 150 points at 27,306, according to data from IG.

The higher open forecast for European markets comes amid gains elsewhere this week. In the U.S. on Tuesday, the major averages rose for a third day as stocks attempted a comeback from their tumultuous January, the S&P 500's worst month since March 2020.

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher overnight ahead of the release of private payroll data on Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 200,000 private jobs were added in January, down from December's growth of 807,000 private payrolls, according to ADP.

Meanwhile in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, shares rose in Wednesday trade although markets in mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.