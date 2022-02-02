CNBC Pro

Goldman downgrades Starbucks to neutral as rising costs could hold back stock

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThese are JPMorgan's top stocks for February
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Alphabet, Spotify, Chipotle, Amazon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProPiper Sandler says Goldman Sachs, Bank of America are top bank stocks after fourth-quarter earnings
Jesse Pound
Read More