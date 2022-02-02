Op-ed: The good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to non-fungible tokens

It's safe to say that we have all heard the term "NFT." But what exactly are they and what are the pros and cons?

The term NFT stands for "non-fungible token," which is broken down into two main functions: The "non-fungible" side refers to the non-replicable aspect of the asset, being the only unique version of that asset. You can think of it as having an individualized digital fingerprint for each NFT asset, where the subtle uniqueness of every project has its own value. Next, we look at the "token" side, which refers to the proof of ownership of the NFT asset itself.

You may wonder: What's to stop someone from screenshotting your digital asset and trying to pass it off as their own?