Op-ed: Here's how investors who lost their mojo in 2021 can get back in sync with the market in 2022

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 27, 2020. Spencer Platt

Here's the scenario that everyone in my profession dreads: You have a good year relative to your index; you have another excellent year, and then you have a very disappointing year compared with your benchmark, even though clients earned a strong absolute gain. That about describes where many of my colleagues find themselves after last year's 28.7% total return in the S&P 500. An estimated 75% of active managers underperformed the S&P 500 last year, with the highest percent of laggards coming from the growth category. That means that most of my colleagues — and I — share this collective sense of being out of sync with the market. That said, if you've lost your mojo, there must be a way to get it back. To do this, you start by analyzing the source of underperformance. Not to be overly simplistic, but it's a combination of the negative impact of what you own as well as what you didn't own.

Assessing your mistakes

Growth-oriented managers who stuck with the Covid-helped theme suffered, as the reopening trade emerged in force once successful vaccines were announced in late 2020. That shift damaged both the largest stocks in winning 2020 cohort — such as Amazon, Netflix and PayPal — but also the newer public companies, including Teladoc [cnbc.com], Zoom [cnbc.com], Peloton and the entire gang of supercharged highly valued equities in the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). The Cathie Wood-managed fund peaked in February 2021. If 20% of your portfolio resides in stocks that are flat on average when your benchmark is up nearly 30%, you fall behind by 6% that year. If those stocks are down 10%, you trail by 8% — a huge delta in our world. How about owning a smattering of biotech stocks? The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) collapsed more than 20% in 2021, reflecting a wildly negative sentiment toward the industry, other than vaccine makers like Moderna, which surged until the fourth quarter last year. Clearly, owning losers is no way to beat your benchmark. However, not owning the index winners is equally important, which causes many equity fund managers to "hug" their benchmark for dear life. I have written previously about how five stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Google, Tesla and Nvidia — accounted for 31% of the S&P 500′s gain last year. To track the weight of those five names would occupy a sizeable 21% of a portfolio today. While that is higher than their 18% heft at the beginning of 2021, very few active managers would have overweighted them collectively. This might have been particularly true of Tesla, which did not enter the S&P 500 until the end of 2020, when it traded at a triple-digit earnings multiple. It is also in a different universe from its auto industry competitors, but in the same orbit as meme and cult stocks. The other major deficits that derailed managers last year were a lack of energy stocks and insufficient bank holdings. The S&P 500 energy sector rallied 47.7% in 2021, and financials shot up by 32.6%. However, oil and gas only represent 3% of the S&P even after its banner year, limiting its impact on the index.

How to improve