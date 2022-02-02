Qualcomm beats expectations for revenue and earnings, sales up 30%

- Qualcomm reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday after the bell.
- Qualcomm's chip business grew 35% driven by handset chip sales.
Qualcomm reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations for revenue and guidance, and offering a strong outlook for its fiscal second quarter.
However, Qualcomm stock fell over 8% at one point during extended trading on Wednesday. It rose 6.25% during trading on Wednesday before the results were released.
Here's how Qualcomm did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations for the quarter ending Dec. 26:
- EPS: $3.23, adjusted, vs. $3.01 expected
- Revenue: $10.7 billion, adjusted, vs. $10.42 billion expected
Qualcomm said it expected between $10.2 billion and $11 billion in sales in the upcoming quarter, ahead of analyst estimates of $9.6 billion.
QCT, Qualcomm's chip business, reported $8.85 billion in sales, up 35% from the same quarter last year.
Qualcomm breaks down its chip division into four categories, all of which rose during the quarter. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by a 42% increase in handset chip sales to $5.98 billion.
The company said that annual growth was 60% for its Snapdragon chipsets, the parts at the heart of Android phones that combine processing and 5G connectivity.
But sales of chips for cars, Qualcomm's automotive business, also rose 21% to 256 million. Its IoT division, which focuses on low-power chips, increased sales 41% to $1.48 billion.
RF front-end, a division which focuses on chips needed for wireless connectivity, rose 7% to $1.13 billion.
QTL, the company's profitable technology licensing division, increased 10% year-over-year to $1.81 billion in revenue.
Qualcomm said it repurchased $1.2 billion in shares during the quarter and issued $765 million in dividends.