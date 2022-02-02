SpaceX rolls outs 'premium' Starlink satellite internet tier at $500 per month

SpaceX has quietly rolled out a new, more powerful "premium" tier of its Starlink satellite internet service that's targeted at businesses and enterprise customers.

The new product, which was added to the company's website Tuesday night, comes at five times the cost of the consumer-focused standard service: Starlink Premium requires a $500 fully refundable deposit, a $2,500 fee for the antenna and router, and service is $500 per month.

The standard Starlink service, which launched in October 2020, has a $99 fully refundable deposit, a $499 hardware fee, and service is $99 per month.

But Elon Musk's company touts improved hardware, faster service speeds and priority support for its premium customers.

"Starlink Premium has more than double the antenna capability of Starlink, delivering faster internet speeds and higher throughput for the highest demand users, including businesses," the SpaceX website said.

According to the Starlink website, the first premium deliveries will begin in the second quarter.