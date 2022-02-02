These countries have the lowest Covid vaccination rates in the world

Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti are the least vaccinated countries in the world against Covid-19, data has shown.

Just 0.05% of Burundi's population has received at least one Covid vaccination dose, according to statistics compiled by Our World in Data.

In DR Congo, 0.4% of people have been given at least one dose, while in Haiti that proportion of the population rises to around 1%.

In low-income countries, just 5.5% of people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Our World in Data. In high-income countries, 72% of the population has been fully vaccinated with at least two doses.

Countries in which civil unrest and conflict are ongoing are also among the world's least vaccinated, with violent combat making it difficult for vaccines to reach their general populations.

In Yemen, where civil war has been raging since 2014, less than 2% of the population has been vaccinated against Covid. South Sudan, where disputes over power-sharing are still rife even after its civil war officially ended in 2018, also has a vaccination rate of around 2%.