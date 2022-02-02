‘I didn't want to wait any longer.’ Meet three entrepreneurs who quit during the 'Great Resignation' to start their own businesses

The "Great Resignation" has workers leaving their jobs in droves. Yet they aren't all looking for a new company to work for — many have opted to go into business for themselves.

In fact, there was a surge in new business formation last year, with applications hitting a record 5.4 million, according to the Census Bureau.

Chelsea Kidd, 34, was one of those who walked away to strike out on her own. It was something she had prepared for while she was still working, developing her plans with SCORE, a program that offers mentoring and educational sessions for entrepreneurs.

In January 2021, she quit her job in the corporate wellness industry and started SiteWell Solutions, a wellness consulting business focusing on remote workers. The timing was perfect, since the pandemic caused a shift towards employee wellness.

"I wanted to be on the forefront of that movement," said Kidd, who also relocated from Florida to Bozeman, Montana, for her husband's job.

"I had the opportunity to go full-time and all in. I didn't want to wait any longer," she said.

In Kidd's case, she was fulfilling a dream. Others started businesses out of necessity, in order to earn income after losing a job, said Bridget Weston, CEO of SCORE.

The organization, which has programs across the country, saw a 30% increase in people seeking out their services in 2021 over the prior year. There was a more than 10% increase in mentor requests.

"Entrepreneurs are resilient and creative and when they see a need they are willing to step up and fill that gap," Weston said.