CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Kevin O'Leary says 'buy Meta on the dip,' pros pick Qualcomm despite the drop

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO08:00
CNBC ProMeta, Amazon, and Qualcomm are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 3
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Analyst Mark Mahaney and others on Big Tech earnings, PayPal's plunge
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO10:44
CNBC ProPayPal, AMD, and Alphabet are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 2
Alison Conklin
Read More