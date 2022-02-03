CNBC Pro

Here are Credit Suisse’s top stock ideas for February

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProAlpha is back with most hedge funds outperforming in January, Bank of America says
Yun Li4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO10:44
CNBC ProPayPal, AMD, and Alphabet are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 2
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProBank of America thinks Europe chip stocks look cheap. Here are its top picks
Sam Shead
Read More