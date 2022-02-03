India's proposed 30% tax on digital asset income is overall a positive, crypto exchange head says

India's proposed tax rate on income from virtual assets is steep, but it signals that the government recognizes the country's cryptocurrency industry, the head of a top crypto exchange told CNBC.

In the Feb. 1 annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted in her speech the "phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets." She proposed a 30% tax on any income from the transfer of digital assets and said no deductions would be allowed. Losses incurred from such transactions could not be set off against any other income.

Furthermore, India planned to impose a 1% tax deducted at source, or TDS, on payments related to the transfer of digital assets.

Ashish Singhal, founder and CEO of CoinSwitch, told CNBC on Thursday that the 30% levy was a bit much. He said, however, it was still an overall positive move as it removes some of the ambiguity around the Indian government's stance on crypto seen in recent months.

"What this signals is that government recognizes this industry and hopefully the crypto bill would address the legality of this ecosystem as well," Singhal said on "Street Signs Asia."

He explained that the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council — the industry body in India — would aim to work with the authorities to make the tax for crypto earnings on par with other asset classes over time.