Nintendo Switch sales top 100 million, surpassing the Wii, but chip shortage weighs

A cartoon figurine of Super Mario Bros. stands in front of a Nintendo Switch store in a shopping market. Nintendo Switch sales surpassed 100 million units at the end of 2021.

Sales of the Nintendo Switch console have surpassed the Wii, but the global semiconductor shortage forced the Japanese gaming giant to cut its forecast for the device.

Nintendo has sold 103.54 million units of the Switch since its release in early 2017 — that's just below the 101.63 million units of the Wii sold since its release in 2006. The company no longer produces the Wii.

It's a big milestone for the Switch, as the Wii was one of Nintendo's most popular consoles. The Switch still trails sales of the original handheld Gameboy and later generation Nintendo DS, however.

On Thursday, the company said that in the nine months to the end of the December, it sold 18.95 million units of the Switch, which includes the handheld Switch Lite. That marks a 21.4% year-on-year fall.

It added that it now expects to sell 23 million units of the Switch in its fiscal year which runs to the end of March, down from a previous forecast of 24 million.

Nintendo, like many other consumer electronics companies, has been grappling with a shortage of components, in particular semiconductors which power its devices.

"The outlook for semiconductors and other components has remained uncertain since the start of this fiscal year and distribution delays remain unresolved, so production and logistics continue to be impacted," Nintendo said in a statement on Thursday.