Premixed cocktails steal share from beer and hard seltzer, propelling surging growth

Premixed cocktails were the fastest-growing spirits category in 2021, stealing share from beer and hard seltzer.

Sales of premixed cocktails surged 42.3% to $1.6 billion compared with a year earlier, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. Ready-to-drink cocktails were second only to vodka in terms of volume consumption, beating American whiskey, tequila and mezcal and rum.

"We do think that it's coming from beer and hard seltzer, though consumers, as they're going out more, are also liking the convenience of spirits-based RTDs," DISCUS Chief of Public Policy Christine LoCascio said at the trade group's annual economic briefing on Thursday.

"I think it's a combination of things, but with the off-premise sales remaining steady as well, I think people are still buying products to make cocktails at home," she added.

Beer consumption has been on a downward spiral for years as consumers opt to drink less alcohol or choose to drink cocktails or hard seltzer instead. And after several years of skyrocketing sales for hard seltzer, the category is seeing the pace of growth stabilize. Euromonitor International estimates that the U.S. hard seltzer sales category increased just 35.1% in 2021 after being up 64.1% in 2020 and 126.5% in 2019.