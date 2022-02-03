CNBC Pro

Santoli: Facebook’s tumble is reminiscent of ‘Marlboro Friday’ in 1993. Here’s what we can learn from it

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli: With a turbulent January in the rearview, could we have already seen the market’s low?
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProStock market action fits the profile of a proper correction process noisily running its course
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: Stocks tick higher on megacap earnings, but are the real-money investors back?
Michael Santoli
Read More