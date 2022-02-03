Offshore wind powerhouse Siemens Gamesa sees its value nearly halve in a year

A Siemens Gamesa blade factory on the banks of the River Humber in Hull, England on October 11, 2021.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has cut its guidance for the coming year after a turbulent period that has seen its market capitalization nearly halve.

The wind turbine manufacturer on Thursday said it continued to be "challenged by market dynamics," as supply chain disruptions weighed on results.

Between October and December 2021, the company said revenue fell to 1.83 billion euros (around $2.06 billion) — a year-on-year decline of 20.3%. The Spain-headquartered firm also reported an operating loss of 309 million euros and a net loss attributable to shareholders of 403 million euros.

Performance had been affected by supply chain disruptions in manufacturing alongside challenges in project execution and its onshore segment, it said.

"Considering the results in Q1 FY22 and the fact that the company does not expect supply conditions to normalize in the remainder of the year, Siemens Gamesa has adjusted its guidance for FY22," the company added.

It now expects revenue to shrink by between 9% and 2% year-over-year (it previously saw a contraction of between 7% and 2%).

The results come after the company announced it was replacing CEO Andreas Nauen with Jochen Eickholt on March 1.