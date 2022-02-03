U.S. stock futures rally after earnings reports from Amazon and Snapchat

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stock futures rose in overnight trading Thursday as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings reports after the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst day in more than a year.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 200 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures added 1.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rallied 1.9%.

Several technology stocks posted huge after-hours gains following strong quarterly results. Amazon jumped more than 15%, Pinterest surged more than 24% and Snap rocketed up roughly 60% after reporting earnings.

The moves come after a disappointing earnings report from Facebook parent Meta sent the mega-cap tech stock lower and weighed on equity markets.

After Facebook's quarterly results, "everyone just gave up and sold the whole sector. That was clearly the wrong read," Rich Greenfield of Lightshed Partners told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday. "What's going to be really interesting is how investors start to look at these companies more individually versus ... this whole sector."