Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Meta, Spotify, T-Mobile and more

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the morning that the music streaming service Spotify begins trading shares at the NYSE on April 3, 2018 in New York City.

Here's a look at the stocks making headlines in midday trading on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Meta — The Facebook parent company's stock tanked 25%, wiping out more than $200 million in market cap, after Meta reported weaker than expected earnings and user numbers for the fourth quarter. Facebook also issued disappointing revenue guidance and said that Apple's privacy policy and the rise of TikTok were hurting its advertising business.

Spotify — The music streaming stock dropped 16% after its user growth guidance for the first quarter failed to impress Wall Street. Spotify said it expected 418 million active users for the first quarter, roughly in-line with estimates according to FactSet's StreetAccount. The company did report higher revenue and a smaller loss per share than expected for the fourth quarter, but it's also embroiled in a controversy over its exclusive relationship with podcast host Joe Rogan.

Pinterest, Snap, Twitter — Shares of social media companies fell after Facebook-parent Meta Platforms reported lower-than-expected users in the fourth quarter. Snap sunk 21%. Pinterest lost 9%, and Twitter fell about 6%.

T-Mobile — Shares of the telecom company jumped nearly 10% after the company issued rosy guidance. The company said it expects free cash flow to grow about 30% year over year in 2022. T-Mobile did miss revenue estimates for the fourth quarter, however.

Merck — The pharmaceutical stock dropped more than 3% after Merck's fourth-quarter earnings report. The company beat estimates for earnings and revenue, but the company's full-year guidance fell short of expectations, according to FactSet's StreetAccount.