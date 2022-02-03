Nissan taps 'Schitt's Creek,' Marvel Cinematic Universe stars for action-packed Super Bowl ad

Nissan is returning to Super Bowl advertising after a seven-year hiatus with an star-studded commercial led by "Schitt's Creek" actor and co-creator Eugene Levy.

The 60-second spot features the Emmy winning actor driving a new Nissan Z sports car borrowed from Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Brie Larson, who's a brand ambassador for Nissan.

Levy, dressed in a suit and tie, gets off to a rough start with the car, including grinding some gears while shifting. But it doesn't take Levy too long to becomes quite comfortable behind the wheel. Enough so he transforms into an action movie star with long hair, tattoos, and a black leather jacket.

"We wanted to show how one drive in a Nissan can change everything," Allyson Witherspoon, chief marketing officer of Nissan's U.S. operations, told CNBC during a video interview. "It's a transformation story."

While driving the vehicle, Levy runs into fellow "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara in an all-electric Nissan Ariya crossover as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista.

Gurira and Bautista also morph into action movie co-stars before the ad returns to "reality" and the actors and actresses are at the premiere of the film, called "Thrill Ride," which also is the name of the Super Bowl commercial.