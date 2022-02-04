5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Dow futures decline due to Friday's jobs report uncertainty

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Feb. 3, 2022. Source: NYSE

2. Economists fear January nonfarm payrolls could actually decline

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a "Now Hiring" sign in front of a store on January 13, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

The sudden jolt to the economy from the Covid omicron variant could show up in January's employment report. Economists have wide-ranging expectations for the release, which is expected Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus Dow Jones estimate calls for a 150,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls. However, many economists — such as those at PNC, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wilmington Trust — expect sharp declines. In addition to the jobs numbers, the Federal Reserve is monitoring signs of inflationary pressures such as U.S. oil prices extending gains above $90 per barrel to October 2014 highs. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates multiple times this year, starting in March, to combat rising inflation.

3. Amazon surges after strong cloud-led earnings, plans to hike Prime prices

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 17: The Amazon Web Services (AWS) logo, a division of Amazon.com's US e-commerce group is displayed during the 4th edition of the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Viva Technology, the new international event brings together 9000 startups with top investors, companies to grow businesses and all players in the digital transformation who shape the future of the internet. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Amazon's strong fourth quarter was carried entirely by its cloud business. In fact, North America and International e-commerce operations actually delivered losses. Amazon also reported a gain of almost $12 billion from its investment in electric vehicle marker Rivian Automotive. A Refinitiv analysis stripping out one-time items put adjusted earnings at $5.80 per share compared with estimates for $3.57. Revenue of $137.4 billion in Q4 slightly missed expectations. Amazon guided lower for first-quarter earnings and revenue. The company also hiked the price of its Prime membership for the first time in four years. The annual cost will increase to $139 from $119. Monthly it'll go to $14.99 from $12.99. The price changes will go into effect for new members on Feb. 18, and for current members after March 25.

4. Snap soars over 45% on much better-than-expected profit

The Snapchat application on a smartphone arranged in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Snap's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings more than doubled estimates. Revenue and user growth also exceeded expectations. The Snapchat parent also issued an upbeat outlook. While saying it's making progress adjusting to Apple's new privacy policies that affect ad tracking, Snap has to contend with similar headwinds as Meta, which warned the Apple changes would result in a $10 billion revenue hit this year. On the post-earnings call, Snap's CFO said, "It will take at least a couple more quarters for our advertising partners to build full confidence in our new measurement solutions."

5. Ford sinks after earnings, revenue miss on supply chain issues

Ford Motor Co. signage at the Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2022. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images