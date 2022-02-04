Asia-Pacific stocks mixed following overnight Wall Street tumble

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade, following heavy losses overnight on Wall Street that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunging nearly 4%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.24% in early trade while the Topix index declined fractionally. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.33% higher.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged fractionally lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16% higher.

Markets in Hong Kong are set to return to trade on Friday after being closed for most of this week due to the Lunar New Year holidays. Over in mainland China, markets remain closed for the holidays.