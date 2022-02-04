Europe markets set for higher open after BoE, ECB policy updates

Europe markets are set to open slightly higher as investors digest key policy updates from both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

The FTSE is set to open 58 points higher at 7,587, according to IG. France's CAC index is expected to open 49 points higher at 7,052, and the German DAX is set to open 105 points higher at 15,473.

Thursday saw the European Central Bank keep interest rates unchanged in spite of record inflation levels across the euro zone. The Bank of England, however, hiked rates in its first back-to-back interest rates rise since 2004.

Elsewhere, stocks in Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Friday, after Wall Street suffered heavy losses on Thursday that saw the Nasdaq Composite shed 4%.