House competition bill aims to boost minorities in science and technology

Mirimus, Inc. lab scientists work to validate rapid IgM/IgG antibody tests of COVID-19 samples from recovered patients on April 10, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Congress is aiming to reshape America's workforce through new legislation that would direct more than $1 billion toward increasing diversity of the scientists, researchers and technologists who drive the innovation economy.

The measure includes $900 million for grants and partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities, $164 million to study barriers for people of color in the field and $17.5 million to combat sexual harassment. They're part of a expansive package of bills known as the America COMPETES Act, which lawmakers hope will ensure the United States continues to lead the global economy.

"We cannot compete internationally without having the available talent," House Science Committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, told CNBC. "We've got to make sure we build in the mechanism … to get that talent."

The House is expected to vote Friday on the broader package, with signature items such as funding for the domestic semiconductor industry and efforts to tackle supply chain shortages. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has enough support to pass the legislation despite opposition from House Republicans who want to take a tougher stance against China.

A version of the bill passed the Senate last summer with strong bipartisan support. Assuming the House approves its version, the two chambers will have to negotiate a compromise version of the legislation. The White House has made getting the bill to the president's desk one of the administration's top priorities as its social spending plan and other legislative initiatives languish.

"The technologies we rely on today and the technologies of the future must be made here in America," Pelosi told reporters Thursday. "This is what is happening with the Biden administration to make us more self-sufficient with workers."