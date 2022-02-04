India is on track to take its largest state-owned insurer public in March, government official says

One of India's largest planned initial public offerings — that of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation — is on track for March, the country's revenue secretary told CNBC.

While the size of the float is still not known, a successful IPO for India's largest insurer could go a long way in helping the government meet its disinvestment targets for the fiscal year that ends on March 31.

"I think at the moment, the idea is to bring it out in March and collect the money also in the month of March," Tarun Bajaj, India's revenue secretary, told CNBC's Tanvir Gill. "I think we will exceed the revised estimate figures which have been mentioned in the budget documents."

During this week's budget announcement for the fiscal year starting on April 1, the government set a modest disinvestment target of 650 billion rupees ($8.7 billion). For the current year, it revised down its target from 1.75 trillion rupees to 780 billion rupees.

Bajaj explained that it will not be a "life-and-death issue" if the LIC share sale happens in April instead of March. "We will earn more in the next financial year and I think a lot of resources are needed in the next financial year," he added.