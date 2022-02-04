Peloton stock jumps 27% on report Amazon is among potential buyers

Key Points
- Shares of Peloton jumped as much as 27% in extended trading Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported Amazon has approached the stationary-bike maker about a potential deal.
Brody Longo works out on his Peloton exercise bike on April 16, 2021 in Brick, New Jersey.
Michael Loccisano | Getty Images
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.