Peloton stock jumps 27% on report Amazon is among potential buyers

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Shares of Peloton jumped as much as 27% in extended trading Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported Amazon has approached the stationary-bike maker about a potential deal.
Brody Longo works out on his Peloton exercise bike on April 16, 2021 in Brick, New Jersey.
Michael Loccisano | Getty Images

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.